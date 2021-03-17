World airline body IATA calls on governments to stimulate travel to help recovery

Global airline industry body IATA called on governments to stimulate travel to help airlines recover from the coronavirus crisis, saying that the industry needed additional relief measures.

“I urge governments to consider stimulus measures,” said IATA Director General Alexandre de Juniac on Wednesday.

Governments have so far provided $225 billion to help airlines, providing direct aid, wage subsidies, tax relief and loans.



The director general said airlines did not need more debt.

He said subsidizing tickets could be one way for governments to help the sector.

