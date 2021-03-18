.
.
.
.
Language

DP World chief optimistic for 2021 amid pent-up demand for cargo

Terminal tractors line up to offload their containers into a cargo ship at DP World's fully automated Terminal 2 at Jebel Ali Port in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 27, 2018. Picture taken December 27, 2018. REUTERS
DP World, one of the world’s largest port operators, said it plans $1.2 billion in capital expenditurein 2021 after posting an 11 percent rise in revenue to $8.5 billion for 2020. (File photo: Reuters)

DP World chief optimistic for 2021 amid pent-up demand for cargo

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Dubai

Published: Updated:

Ports operator DP World gave an optimistic outlook for 2021 on Thursday, citing pent-up demand for cargo and an easing of geopolitical tensions after the change of US administration.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, who is chairman and chief executive of the Dubai state-owned global ports operator, said that demand and supply chain capabilities had also improved as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“You are always cautious ... (but) the outlook this year looks good for many reasons,” he said on a call with reporters after DP World reported a 29 percent fall in profit for 2020 compared with 2019, when it was inflated by a land sale.

Bin Sulayem had cautioned during Donald Trump’s time as president that trade tensions between the United States and other countries made for a challenging environment.

DP World’s chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem during a presentation in Dubai. (File photo: AP)
DP World’s chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem during a presentation in Dubai. (File photo: AP)



He said US President Joe Biden’s administration was handling trade consultations in a “better way.”

Bin Sulayem said a shortage of shipping containers as a result of strong demand, in part driven by the need to transport goods associated with the pandemic, was still there but easing.

“That tells you the market is now very good and the expansion is good and the demand in shipping is good.”

DP World, one of the world’s largest port operators, said it plans $1.2 billion in capital expenditure this year after posting an 11 percent rise in revenue to $8.5 billion for 2020.

However, attributable profit after separately disclosed items fell to $846million from $1.19 billion. DP World said this drop would have been 6 percent excluding a 2019 land sale.

It handled 71.2 million shipping containers in 2020, a volume similar to 2019.

Bin Sulayem said earlier in a statement that DP World had performed better than expected “in a year like no other.”

He also said DP World was looking at other potential investment opportunities in Israel, including ports in Eilat and Ashdod, and logistics parks elsewhere, as it awaits a decision on its joint venture bid for Haifa Port.

“Israel is a good and a very strategic bridge between Europe and many parts of the business that we have,” he told reporters.

The United Arab Emirates and Israel established formal ties last year.

Read more:

DP World chairman says company set for ‘relatively stable financial performance’

UNICEF ties up with Dubai’s DP World to help distribute coronavirus vaccines

DP World to build new deep-water port in Senegal costing over $1 bln

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Blood clots: What they are, the symptoms, what you can do to avoid them Blood clots: What they are, the symptoms, what you can do to avoid them
A growing sense of hesitancy as Lebanon’s vaccine rollout stutters A growing sense of hesitancy as Lebanon’s vaccine rollout stutters

Top Content

Erdogan bodyguard commits suicide, cites insults and threats in note: Report Erdogan bodyguard commits suicide, cites insults and threats in note: Report
‘Death to America, Israel’: Video shows how Houthis recruit African migrants ‘Death to America, Israel’: Video shows how Houthis recruit African migrants
Lebanon’s Hariri waiting for Aoun to discuss submitted government formation plans Lebanon’s Hariri waiting for Aoun to discuss submitted government formation plans
A growing sense of hesitancy as Lebanon’s vaccine rollout stutters A growing sense of hesitancy as Lebanon’s vaccine rollout stutters
UAE will not get involved in Israel elections ‘now or ever’: UAE official Gargash UAE will not get involved in Israel elections ‘now or ever’: UAE official Gargash
Shallow 6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes off Algerian coast Shallow 6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes off Algerian coast

Before you go

Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions
Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions

Explore More