Egypt’s central bank’s monetary panel keeps key interest rates on hold

Egypt’s central bank kept its key interest rates on hold on Thursday, the bank said in a statement.



The bank’s monetary policy committee held the overnight lending rate at 9.25 percent and the overnight deposit rate at 8.25 percent for a third consecutive time, after cutting rates in September and November.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Early this month, Bloomberg had reported that Egypt’s headline inflation accelerated at its fastest pace since December but remained below the target range, making rising global bond yields a more important factor in the coming rate decision.

The annual inflation rate climbed to 4.5 percent in February from 4.3 percent in January after two consecutive months of deceleration. On a monthly basis, consumer prices inched up 0.2 percent, the state-run statistics agency CAPMAS had said in a report.

Read more: Egypt inflation accelerates at fastest pace since December, remains below target