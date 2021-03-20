IMF sees signs of stronger global recovery, but warn of significant risks
The International Monetary Fund on Saturday pointed to emerging signs of a stronger global economic recovery, but warned that significant risks remained, including the emergence of mutations of the coronavirus.
IMF First Deputy Managing Director Geoffrey Okamoto said that in early April the Fund would update its January forecast for global growth of 5.5 percent to reflect additional fiscal stimulus spending in the United States, but gave no details.
For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
In a speech to the China Development Forum, Okamoto raised concerns about the growing divergence between advanced economies and emerging markets, with some 90 million people seen falling below the extreme poverty threshold since the pandemic began.
Read more:
Top firms becoming more dominant during coronavirus pandemic: IMF
G20 economies agree to boost IMF funding: IMF head
COVID-19 vaccines to trigger 5.5 pct growth in global economy in 2021: IMF
Also Read
- Lebanon’s Hariri says new cabinet, IMF dialogue necessary to halt collapse
- IMF says Sudan made tangible progress toward establishing strong reforms
- IMF chief urges strong G20 action to reverse ‘dangerous divergence’ in global economy
- IMF chief warns coronavirus pandemic leaving some countries behind