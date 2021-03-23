.
.
.
.
Language

UK unemployment rate dips to 5.0 percent: Official data

A cyclist rides across an almost deserted Oxford Circus on Oxford Street in London on November 26, 2020. (File photo: AFP)
A cyclist rides across an almost deserted Oxford Circus on Oxford Street in London on November 26, 2020. (File photo: AFP)

UK unemployment rate dips to 5.0 percent: Official data

Followed Unfollow

AFP, London

Published: Updated:

Britain’s unemployment rate dipped to 5.0 percent in the three months to the end of January, remaining close to five-year highs on the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, official data showed Tuesday,

The rate compared with 5.1 percent in the three months to the end of December, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The UK unemployment rate, in the three months to January 2021, was estimated at 5.0 percent, 1.1 percentage points higher than a year earlier,” the ONS said.

Analysts said that while the rate had steadied thanks to the UK government’s jobs support package paying the bulk of wages for millions of private-sector workers, unemployment was set to shoot higher once the taps are turned off.

A woman stands by the entrance to a job center in east London.
A woman stands by the entrance to a job center in east London.

“The stability of the unemployment rate at... 5.0 percent in January highlights once again the extent to which the government’s job furlough scheme has protected jobs during the pandemic,” noted Ruth Gregory, senior UK economist at Capital Economics research group.

“We still expect the unemployment rate to rise further to a peak of 6.0 percent by early 2022 but that would be a much better result than most feared only a few months ago.”

Hopes that the British economy can rebound solidly from have been boosted by the UK’s rapid rollout of its vaccination program.

Read more:

Coronavirus: UK unemployment figures hits four-year high due to COVID-19 fallout

UK extends jobs rescue plan amid coronavirus lockdown, as BoE ramps up stimulus

Coronavirus: UK’s Sunak offers affected firms more help to keep jobs

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

UAE requires PCR test every two weeks for some employees not vaccinated against COVID UAE requires PCR test every two weeks for some employees not vaccinated against COVID
Feeding the hungry in Lebanon: FoodBlessed tackles food insecurity Feeding the hungry in Lebanon: FoodBlessed tackles food insecurity

Top Content

Saudi Arabia proposes new peace plan to end Yemen war: FM Saudi Arabia proposes new peace plan to end Yemen war: FM
AstraZeneca may have included outdated info from US COVID-19 vaccine trial: NIAID AstraZeneca may have included outdated info from US COVID-19 vaccine trial: NIAID
US shooting leaves 10 people dead in Colorado supermarket: Police US shooting leaves 10 people dead in Colorado supermarket: Police
Children 10 and younger have stronger antibody response to COVID-19: Study Children 10 and younger have stronger antibody response to COVID-19: Study
Nigeria suspends Emirates flights after airline demands 3 COVID-19 tests in 24 hours Nigeria suspends Emirates flights after airline demands 3 COVID-19 tests in 24 hours
Abu Dhabi makes PCR tests compulsory for private-sector workers in vital sectors Abu Dhabi makes PCR tests compulsory for private-sector workers in vital sectors

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More