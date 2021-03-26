Suez Canal blockage could cost $6 bln to $10 bln in lost trade, says study by Allianz
The container ship blocking the Suez Canal could cost global trade $6 billion to $10 billion a week, a study by German insurer Allianz showed on
Friday.
The study by Europe’s biggest insurer also found that each week of immobilization shaves some 0.2 to 0.4 percentage points off annual trade growth.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“The problem is that the Suez Canal blockage is the straw that breaks global trade’s back,” the study’s authors wrote.
“First, suppliers’ delivery times have lengthened since the start of the year and are now longer in Europe than during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The length of delivery times in the United States was twice as bad, the study said, as inventories are depleted on expectations that President Joe Biden’s massive stimulus package will boost demand.
The Suez Canal stepped up efforts on Friday to free the giant stuck container ship and end a blockage that has sent shipping rates for fuel tankers soaring and disrupted global supply chains.
Read more:
Oil prices up 3 pct on fears Suez Canal blockage may last weeks, squeezing supplies
Rescue teams to work on plan to refloat ship stuck in Suez Canal: Evergreen
Suez Canal Authority says will cooperate with US to float stranded cargo ship
Also Read
- Oil prices up 3 pct on fears Suez Canal blockage may last weeks, squeezing supplies
- Suez Canal Authority says will cooperate with US to float stranded cargo ship
- Giant ship stuck in Suez Canal inspires wave of memes, gifs on social media
- Egypt races to free giant vessel blocking Suez Canal
- Attempt to refloat cargo ship in Suez Canal ‘unsuccessful:’ Manager
- Egypt’s SUMED pipeline operator approaches traders as Suez blockage drags: Sources
- Rescue teams to work on plan to refloat ship stuck in Suez Canal: Evergreen
- Suez Canal ‘temporarily suspending navigation’ until cargo is reloaded: Officials