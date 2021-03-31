UAE’s Alpha Dhabi unit buys $953 mln stake in Aldar from Mubadala

Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala has sold a 3.5 billion dirhams ($953 million) stake in property developer Aldar to a subsidiary of investment firm Alpha Dhabi Holding, the fund said in a statement on Wednesday.

The subsidiary, Sublime Commercial Investment, acquired a 12.21 percent strategic stake in Aldar, the statement said. Mubadala will remain Aldar’s largest shareholder at 25 percent, it said.

The transaction involved 960 million shares in a block trade and was carried out by local brokerage firms International Securities and ADCB Securities, the statement said.

