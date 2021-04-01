.
Lebanon’s central bank says ready to discuss forensic audit with Alvarez & Marsal

Lebanese people walk past Lebanon's Central Bank building in Beirut on July 21, 2009. Lebanon's new government has yet to see the light, but its financial inheritance is already set: a public debt expected to top 50 million dollars by the end of the year. AFP
Lebanon economy

Reuters

Lebanon’s central bank is ready to facilitate a forensic audit process by Alvarez & Marsal and will discuss this in a virtual meeting with the restructuring company on April 6, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Alvarez & Marsal pulled out of the audit procedure in November, saying it had not received the information it required, prompting parliament in December to lift banking secrecy for one year.

The audit is on a list of reforms that foreign donors have demanded before helping Lebanon out of its grave financial crisis, rooted in decades of state waste and corruption.

