NCB and Samba launches Saudi National Bank in region’s largest banking merger

The National Commercial Bank (NCB) and Samba Financial Group (Samba) announced on Thursday the formal completion of their historic merger to create a new Saudi banking champion and a regional powerhouse, reported Saudi Press Agency (SPA).



Operations under the new combined entity name, Saudi National Bank are effective as of April 1, 2021 and began trading as a single listed entity on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul).



While this completes the legal combination of NCB and Samba, the two banks will continue to service customers as normal while progressing the full integration of products and services.



With over $239 billion (SAR 896 billion) in total assets, $34 billion (SAR 127 billion) in shareholders’ equity, and a combined net profit of $4.2 billion (SAR 15.6 billion), Saudi National Bank is the largest bank in Saudi Arabia with 30 percent market share across all metrics.



As a strong bank with a robust capital position and strong liquidity, the bank is optimally positioned to finance economic development and enable the delivery of Vision 2030 by leveraging its increased scale, enhanced capabilities, and unparalleled employee talent.



Ammar Al-Khudairy, Chairman of Saudi National Bank, commented, “This is truly a historic moment that we can all be proud of. The formation of Saudi National Bank signals a new era of banking for the Kingdom... Now with the legal completion of the merger, Saudi National Bank is in prime position to compete regionally and locally, ultimately creating a positive impact for all of our stakeholders while accelerating the Kingdom’s journey towards Vision 2030.”



Saeed Al-Ghamdi, Managing Director and Group CEO of Saudi National Bank, said, “Today marks the beginning of our journey as Saudi National Bank. The legacy banks NCB and Samba served the Kingdom over the last 68 years and now, we combine their respective strengths to lead the future of banking that is committed to creating value for the nation and its people. Our customers remain our priority, and we look forward to ensuring a smooth transition as entering into the integration process.”

