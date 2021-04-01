.
Pakistan decision to import cotton, sugar from India put on hold, says source

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a session at the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on January 22, 2020. (Reuters)

Reuters, Islamabad

Pakistan’s cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Thursday put on hold a decision made by the country's top economic decision-making body to allow imports of cotton and sugar from neighboring India, a source told Reuters.

In an effort to cool local demand and prices, Pakistan’s Economic Coordination Committee on Wednesday gave the go-ahead for the imports, which was to have ended nearly two years of trade suspension between the nuclear-armed rivals.

Pakistan lifts ban cotton, sugar import from India reviving trade as prices rise

