Pakistan decision to import cotton, sugar from India put on hold, says source
Pakistan’s cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Thursday put on hold a decision made by the country's top economic decision-making body to allow imports of cotton and sugar from neighboring India, a source told Reuters.
In an effort to cool local demand and prices, Pakistan’s Economic Coordination Committee on Wednesday gave the go-ahead for the imports, which was to have ended nearly two years of trade suspension between the nuclear-armed rivals.
