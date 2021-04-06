.
.
.
.
Language

Dubai Islamic Bank plans to sell AT1 Islamic bonds as soon as this week: Sources

Dubai Islamic bank AP
DIB, which raised $1 billion via AT1 sukuk in November, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (File photo: AP)

Dubai Islamic Bank plans to sell AT1 Islamic bonds as soon as this week: Sources

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Dubai Islamic Bank, the United Arab Emirates’ largest Islamic lender, plans to tap the international debt markets with US dollar-denominated Additional Tier 1 (AT1) sukuk, or Islamic bonds, as soon as this week, two sources said on Monday.

AT1 bonds, the riskiest debt instruments banks can issue, are designed to be perpetual in nature but issuers can call them after a specified period.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

DIB, which raised $1 billion via AT1 sukuk in November, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Several Gulf lenders have taken advantage of low rates to shore up their Tier 1 capital this year. Saudi Arabia’s largest lender, National Commercial Bank, led the way in January by raising $1.25 billion in AT1 sukuk with the lowest coupon from the region.

Other Gulf banks that have issued AT1 bonds or sukuk this year were Qatar’s Ahli Bank and Commercial Bank, Kuwait’s Boubyan Bank and National Bank of Kuwait.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Prince Hamza, other figures attempted to harm Jordan’s security: Deputy PM Prince Hamza, other figures attempted to harm Jordan’s security: Deputy PM
Iraq’s PM meets with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince in UAE to discuss bilateral ties   Iraq’s PM meets with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince in UAE to discuss bilateral ties  
Top Content
UK’s Johnson to announce plans to reopen economy, relaunch international travel  UK’s Johnson to announce plans to reopen economy, relaunch international travel 
Saudi Arabia to grant Umrah permits during Ramadan for vaccinated people Saudi Arabia to grant Umrah permits during Ramadan for vaccinated people
Oman imposes strict COVID-19 measures during Ramadan Oman imposes strict COVID-19 measures during Ramadan
Prince Hamzah ‘stands’ with Jordan’s King Abdullah, vows to ‘follow constitution’ Prince Hamzah ‘stands’ with Jordan’s King Abdullah, vows to ‘follow constitution’
Palestine’s Abbas heads to Germany for ‘medical tests,’ meeting with Merkel: Reports  Palestine’s Abbas heads to Germany for ‘medical tests,’ meeting with Merkel: Reports 
US Secretary of State Blinken urges de-escalation between Sudan, Ethiopia US Secretary of State Blinken urges de-escalation between Sudan, Ethiopia
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More