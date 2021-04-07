.
.
.
.
Language

UAE’s food firm Agthia approves 75 pct acquisition of Egypt’s Ismailia Agricultural

A family with protective masks is seen at a market before the start of night-time curfew to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Cairo, Egypt March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A family seen at a market in Cairo, Egypt, on March 29, 2020. (Reuters)

UAE’s food firm Agthia approves 75 pct acquisition of Egypt’s Ismailia Agricultural

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Dubai

Published: Updated:

Abu Dhabi-listed food and beverage company Agthia Group on Wednesday said its board has approved an indirect acquisition of three quarters of Egypt’s Ismailia Agricultural and Industrial Investment.

Agthia’s acquisition of the 75.02 percent stake would give Ismailiaan enterprise value of 3.22 billion Egyptian pounds ($205.6 million), Agthia said in a stock exchange filing.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Two wholly-owned units of Agthia will be incorporated as private limited companies with nominal share capital in the Abu Dhabi Global Market and used as acquisition vehicles for the transaction.

Agthia, owned by Abu Dhabi state-owned holding company ADQ, has made a series of recent acquisitions as it seeks to become a big player in the region’s food and beverage industry.

Ismailia produces frozen chicken and beef products under four brands in the Egyptian market.

Read more: ADQ’s stake in Dreyfus to help UAE achieve food security, says minister Almheiri

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia to increase Mecca Grand Mosque capacity for Umrah in Ramadan Saudi Arabia to increase Mecca Grand Mosque capacity for Umrah in Ramadan
Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers adopts policy to prevent child labor Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers adopts policy to prevent child labor
Top Content
China reports African swine fever outbreak on Xinjiang farm holding 599 pigs China reports African swine fever outbreak on Xinjiang farm holding 599 pigs
Jordan bans media coverage of Prince Hamzah ordeal amid ongoing investigation Jordan bans media coverage of Prince Hamzah ordeal amid ongoing investigation
Israel informed US it attacked Iran’s Saviz ship in Red Sea as retaliation: NYT Israel informed US it attacked Iran’s Saviz ship in Red Sea as retaliation: NYT
Recording emerges of heated exchange between Jordan’s Prince Hamzah and army chief Recording emerges of heated exchange between Jordan’s Prince Hamzah and army chief
‘Mother ship’, ‘command center’: The Iranian ship ‘Saviz’ attacked in Red Sea ‘Mother ship’, ‘command center’: The Iranian ship ‘Saviz’ attacked in Red Sea
Cargo ship belonging to Iran's IRGC attacked in Red Sea: Al Arabiya sources Cargo ship belonging to Iran's IRGC attacked in Red Sea: Al Arabiya sources
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More