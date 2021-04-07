.
US trade deficit jumps 4.8 pct to $71.1 bln in Feb as exports decline, imports dip

Ships and shipping containers are pictured at the port of Long Beach in Long Beach, California, US. (File photo; Reuters)
Ships and shipping containers are pictured at the port of Long Beach in Long Beach, California, US. (File photo; Reuters)

US trade deficit jumps 4.8 pct to $71.1 bln in Feb as exports decline, imports dip

The Associated Press, Silver Spring, Maryland

The US trade deficit grew to a record $71.1 billion in February as a decline in exports more than offset a slight dip in imports.

The February gap between what America buys from abroad compared to what it sells abroad jumped 4.8 percent above the revised January deficit of $67.8 billion, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday.

The increase reflected a 2.6 percent decline in exports of goods and services to $187.3 billion on a seasonally adjusted basis. That wiped out a 0.7 percent decline in imports, which ticked down from January’s record high of $260.1 billion.

The February goods deficit of $87.1 billion was also the highest on record.

The year-to-date trade deficit after two months of 2021 is $138.9 billion, more than 68 percent higher than the $82.4 billion for January and February of 2020.

The goods deficit with China grew 11.4 percent from January to $30.3 billion in February, while the goods deficit with Mexico shrank 42.9 percent from $11.9 billion to $6.8 billion.

