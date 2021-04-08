The world’s top ten richest Arabs in 2021: Forbes

Forbes has released its annual World’s Billionaires ranking for 2021, including the 22 Arab billionaires who are among the world’s wealthiest people.

The top ten richest Arabs are from Egypt, Algeria, United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, and Oman.

1. Nassef Sawiris, an Egyptian with a net worth of $8.3 billion.

2. Issad Rebrab and family, Algerian, with a net worth of $4.8 billion.

3. Majid al-Futtaim and family, UAE, with a net worth of $3.6 billion.

4. Naguib Sawiris, an Egyptian with a net worth of $3.2 billion.

5. Abdulla bin Ahmad al-Ghurair and family, UAE, with a net worth of $2.8 billion.

6. Mohamed Mansour, an Egyptian with a net worth of $2.5 billion.

7. Najib Mikati, a Lebanese with a net worth of $2.5 billion.

8. Taha Mikati, a Lebanese with a net worth of $2.5 billion.

9. Hussain Sajwani, an Emirati with a net worth of $2.4 billion.

10. Suhail Bahwan, an Omani with a net worth of $2.3 billion.

Egypt’s Nassef Sawiris, the wealthiest Arab worldwide, has a nearly 6 percent stake in sportswear maker Adidas. He also runs OCI, one of the world’s largest nitrogen fertilizer producers, with plants in Texas and Iowa, Forbes reported.

Algeria’s only billionaires, Issad Rebrab and family, are the world’s second-richest Arabs. He is the founder and CEO of Cevital, Algeria’s largest privately-held company.

Other Arab billionaires on the Forbes list include Lebanese jeweler Robert Mouawad, sons of the former Prime Minister of Lebanon Bahaa, Ayman, and Fahd Hariri, former owner of Harrods Mohamed al-Fayed, and former prime minister and foreign minister of Qatar Hamad bin Jassim Al Thani.

Globally, Jeff Bezos is the world’s richest person for the fourth consecutive year with a net worth of $177 billion, while Elon Musk is the second richest with a net worth $151 billion, according to Forbes.

