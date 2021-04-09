.
.
.
.
Language

Egypt, Ukraine under review for inclusion in JPMorgan’s GBI-EM indexes

Britain may have to delay Brexit talks in the absence of a majority for Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party, JPMorgan said on Friday. (AFP)
JPMorgan said it had placed the two countries on Index Watch Positive after steady improvement in liquidity and access to the onshore government bond markets for foreign investors. (File photo: AFP)
Economy

Egypt, Ukraine under review for inclusion in JPMorgan’s GBI-EM indexes

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

JPMorgan said it had placed Egypt and Ukraine under review for inclusion in its widely tracked Government Bond Index Emerging Markets (GBI-EM) suite.

In the event of index inclusion, Egypt would have a weight of about 1.8% in GBI-EM Global Diversified, with 14 Egypt government bonds with a total notional value of $24 billion under review for eligibility, the bank said in a statement published on Thursday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Ukraine’s weight could reach 0.12% in the GBI-EM Global Diversified if included, with one bond with a notional value of $1.5 billion under review for eligibility.

JPMorgan said it had placed the two countries on Index Watch Positive after steady improvement in liquidity and access to the onshore government bond markets for foreign investors.

In spite of coronavirus, IMF projects Egypt’s economy to grow 2.8 pct Coronavirus In spite of coronavirus, IMF projects Egypt’s economy to grow 2.8 pct

The bank said it will provide an update on their possible inclusion in the next six months.

The GBI-EM series track local currency emerging market government bonds, with more than $250 billion in assets tracking the benchmark.

Indonesia, Mexico, Thailand, and Brazil were all expected to see the largest declines in their weightings if Egypt and Ukraine were included in the GBI-EM Global Diversified, the bank said.

Inclusion would also pave the way for Egypt and Ukraine to be added to the ESG GBI-EM benchmark, which applies an environmental, social, and governance scoring and screening methodology.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince announces opening of Sakaka power plant Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince announces opening of Sakaka power plant
Saudi Arabia to increase Mecca Grand Mosque capacity for Umrah in Ramadan Saudi Arabia to increase Mecca Grand Mosque capacity for Umrah in Ramadan
Top Content
The world’s top ten richest Arabs in 2021: Forbes The world’s top ten richest Arabs in 2021: Forbes
Egypt jails top Muslim Brotherhood leader Mahmud Ezzat to life imprisonment Egypt jails top Muslim Brotherhood leader Mahmud Ezzat to life imprisonment
Italian PM Draghi calls Turkey’s President Erdogan a dictator Italian PM Draghi calls Turkey’s President Erdogan a dictator
Britain’s Prince Philip died at age of 99: Buckingham Palace Britain’s Prince Philip died at age of 99: Buckingham Palace
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince announces opening of Sakaka power plant Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince announces opening of Sakaka power plant
Russia, China say Iran talks to resume next week Russia, China say Iran talks to resume next week
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More