UAE appoints new central bank board members

UAE's central bank in Abu Dhabi. (File photo: Reuters)

Reuters

The United Arab Emirates named new members of the board of its central bank including two vice chairmen in a decree issued on Saturday, state news agency WAM reported.

Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh and Jassem Mohammad Buatabah Al Zaabi have been appointed as vice chairmen.

Younis Haji Al Khoori, Sami Dhaen Al Qamzi, and Ali Mohammed Bakheet Al Rumaithi, were also appointed to the bank’s board of directors.

Khalid al-Tameemi was named last week as governor of the Gulf state’s central bank.

