UAE appoints new central bank board members

The United Arab Emirates named new members of the board of its central bank including two vice chairmen in a decree issued on Saturday, state news agency WAM reported.

Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh and Jassem Mohammad Buatabah Al Zaabi have been appointed as vice chairmen.

Younis Haji Al Khoori, Sami Dhaen Al Qamzi, and Ali Mohammed Bakheet Al Rumaithi, were also appointed to the bank’s board of directors.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Khalid al-Tameemi was named last week as governor of the Gulf state’s central bank.

Read more:

UAE central bank extends $13.6 bln stimulus measure until end of the year

UAE appoints two new astronauts, including woman