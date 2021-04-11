.
Kuwait Airways CEO resigns after less than a year in the job

Kuwait airways afp
A Kuwait Airways plane. (AFP)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Kuwait Airways said on Sunday that its board of directors had accepted the resignation of Chief Executive Adel al-Sanea and had appointed Issa al-Haddad to the interim position.

Sanea was appointed acting CEO last September, replacing Kamil al-Awadhi who has since joined industry lobby group, the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

No reason was given for Sanea’s resignation, which comes as airlines globally continue to be hit by the coronavirus crisis.

Kuwait Airways is owned by the Kuwaiti government and was a loss-making airline before the pandemic struck.

