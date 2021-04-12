Egypt still in talks about Suez ship Ever Given’s rescue compensation

Egypt is still in talks about compensation stemming from the operations to free the giant container ship whose stranding in the Suez Canal for nearly a week roiled global cargo markets, the canal authority’s chief said Monday.

It’s likely that insurance companies will cover most of the amount associated with the efforts to free the 400-meter-long Ever Given, Osama Rabie said in an interview with Bloomberg. He didn’t specify the amount Egypt is seeking, but Rabie has said before the figure could be in the range of $1 billion.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Rabie, speaking in a news conference, also said that he expects the investigation into why the ship got stuck at the entrance of the canal will be completed by the end of the week.

Read more:

Egypt seeks settlement out of court with Ever Given owner for Suez Canal blockage

Suez Canal chairman says expansion to the south under consideration

Suez Canal must upgrade infrastructure quickly to avoid future disruption: Sources