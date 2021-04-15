Bahrain’s Gulf Air makes progress in delaying jet deliveries

Bahrain’s Gulf Air has made good progress in its efforts to delay some Airbus and Boeing aircraft deliveries, its acting chief executive said on Wednesday.

The state-owned carrier has been seeking to push back the delivery schedule of some new jets amid a slump in global travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We had to go renegotiate the delivery dates. We haven’t cancelled anything,” Acting CEO Waleed Abdulhameed Al Alawi told an online event organized by aviation consultancy CAPA.

“We have actually negotiated with the main suppliers Boeing and Airbus and we’ve got good progress with these two scenarios.”

Al Alawi told Reuters in January the airline would receive some aircraft this year but was seeking delays in Airbus A320neo and Boeing 787 Dreamliner deliveries.

“At the moment no airline would be keen on receiving aircraft or accepting delivery flights to park these airplanes because of costs,” he told the CAPA event.

The state-owned carrier was currently operating at about 50% or 60% of its pre-pandemic levels, he said.