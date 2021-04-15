UAE’S ADNOC L&S acquires two new Very Large Crude Carriers

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company’s (ADNOC) shipping and maritime logistics arm, ADNOC Logistics & Services (ADNOC L&S), on Tuesday announced the acquisition of two additional Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCC), bringing the total number of VLCCs added to its fleet in 2021 to eight, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The VLCC fleet expansion plays a significant role in supporting ICE Murban Futures, which is expected to boost trading of the United Arab Emirates’ flagship Murban crude oil, enabling it to reach new customers and markets around the globe,” WAM said.

WAM added that the launch of Murban Futures contracts will also allow ADNOC L&S to further improve its vessel capacity utilization in the crude oil sector.

The growth of ADNOC L&S’s VLCC fleet supports ADNOC Group’s commitment to increase its crude oil production capacity by 25 percent to 5 million barrels per day (mmbpd) by 2030.

The new acquisitions include a new-build VLCC, equipped with dual-fuel technology, which is expected to be delivered in Q1 2023, and an existing vessel that is scheduled to join the fleet in Q2 2021, WAM reported.

According to WAM, these latest acquisitions mean that ADNOC L&S has now added a total crude oil cargo capacity of 16 million barrels this year.

“The acquisition of these VLCCs further consolidates our highly competitive offering, which covers the full spectrum of the oil and gas value chain,” Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of ADNOC L&S, said.

“Following our strategic vessel acquisitions in 2020-2021, and combined with our integrated logistics and marine solutions, we are confident that our customers will gain a significant edge in terms of time and cost savings for their upstream and downstream operations, including ADNOC Group entities,” he added.

ADNOC L&S is the largest integrated maritime logistics and shipping company in the GCC, and owner and operator of the largest shipping fleet in the UAE.

Read more:

ADNOC, Dutch-listed OCI weigh IPO of fertiliser joint venture Fertiglobe, say sources

Abu Dhabi oil giant ADNOC considers IPO of drilling business on local market: Sources

Murban crude futures contract start trading at new ICE, Abu Dhabi exchange