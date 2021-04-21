.
.
.
.
Language

Dubai’s metals refinery, storage hub plans Gulf’s first blockchain-backed facility

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, executive chairman of Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), poses for a photograph at the Dubai Diamond Exchange in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Reuters)
Ahmed Bin Sulayem, executive chairman of the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), poses for a photograph at the Dubai Diamond Exchange in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Reuters)

Dubai’s metals refinery, storage hub plans Gulf’s first blockchain-backed facility

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Dubai

Published: Updated:

Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) plans to create the first precious metals refinery and storage facility in the Gulf region enabled by blockchain
technology.

The facility will refine and store precious metals including gold, silver, platinum, palladium and rhodium, which will be tokenized on goldexchange.com, a secured trading platform, it said in a statement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

As part of the agreement, REIT Development acquired industrial land located in DMCC’s Jumeirah Lakes Towers’ business district, it said.

The 100,000 square foot precious metals refinery and storage facility will create a decentralized record of transactions, making it possible to track all precious metals that are refined and eventually sold internationally to more than 150 countries.

“Blockchain technology can enable more transparent and accurate tracking of precious metals, ensuring there is no ‘dirty gold’ in circulation and illicit trades,” said Mike De Vries, chief operations officer of REIT Development.

Read more:

‘New era of trade relations’: Dubai, Israel diamond exchanges sign agreement

Direct flights between Dubai and India’s diamond hub set to boost trade

Dubai invites the world’s diamond trade with message on iconic Burj Khalifa

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Over 65 pct of eligible UAE population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 Over 65 pct of eligible UAE population fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Horrific murder of Kuwaiti woman during Ramadan causes uproar on social media  Horrific murder of Kuwaiti woman during Ramadan causes uproar on social media 
Top Content
Horrific murder of Kuwaiti woman during Ramadan causes uproar on social media  Horrific murder of Kuwaiti woman during Ramadan causes uproar on social media 
Iran opposition refugees in Turkey face execution amid Ankara-Tehran collusion Iran opposition refugees in Turkey face execution amid Ankara-Tehran collusion
Britain's Queen Elizabeth marks 95th birthday, days after husband Philip's funeral Britain's Queen Elizabeth marks 95th birthday, days after husband Philip's funeral
Six AstraZeneca vaccine recipients get blood clots, three dead in Sri Lanka Six AstraZeneca vaccine recipients get blood clots, three dead in Sri Lanka
Chad’s President Idriss Deby killed after 30 years in power: Military Chad’s President Idriss Deby killed after 30 years in power: Military
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, China’s Xi discuss cooperation in phone call Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, China’s Xi discuss cooperation in phone call
Before you go
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Explore More