Tunisia has asked for IMF finance program, letter seen by Reuters shows

The International Monetary Fund said that Tunisia asked it for a financing program on April 19 and that the government is talking to partners such as the unions about the priorities of an economic program needed to revive the country’s ailing economy.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The fund said in a letter signed by Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva to prime minister Hichem Mechichi and seen by Reuters that it would assign a delegation to conduct technical talks with Tunisia when it receives more information about the reform program.

Read more:

Tunisia runs out of intensive care beds as COVID-19 variant spreads rapidly

Tunisia’s president, UGTT union speak out against Ramadan curfew to curb coronavirus

Tunisia’s President Saied resists parliament’s bid to create constitutional court