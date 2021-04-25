.
Tunisia has asked for IMF finance program, letter seen by Reuters shows

Zitouna mosque is pictured in the Medina, in the old city of Tunis, ahead of Sunday's presidential election, Tunisia September 14, 2019. (Reuters)

Reuters

The International Monetary Fund said that Tunisia asked it for a financing program on April 19 and that the government is talking to partners such as the unions about the priorities of an economic program needed to revive the country’s ailing economy.

The fund said in a letter signed by Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva to prime minister Hichem Mechichi and seen by Reuters that it would assign a delegation to conduct technical talks with Tunisia when it receives more information about the reform program.

