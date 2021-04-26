.
.
.
.
Language

Abu Dhabi Ports hires banks for 10-year dollar bonds

Containers are seen at Abu Dhabi's Khalifa Port after it was expanded in Abu Dhabi, UAE. (Reuters)
Containers are seen at Abu Dhabi's Khalifa Port after it was expanded in Abu Dhabi, UAE. (Reuters)

Abu Dhabi Ports hires banks for 10-year dollar bonds

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Abu Dhabi Ports has hired banks to arrange an issuance of 10-year US dollar-denominated bonds, which it will use for general corporate purposes, a presentation for investors seen by Reuters showed on Monday.

Citi, First Abu Dhabi Bank and Standard Chartered will act as joint global coordinators. HSBC, Mizuho, Societe Generale, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and SMBC Nikko also have roles.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The banks will arrange fixed income investor calls on Monday and Tuesday, a document from one of the banks showed. An issuance of benchmark size, generally at least $500 million, will follow, subject to market conditions.

Reuters reported on Sunday that Abu Dhabi Ports had secured a $1 billion loan from nine banks including Citi, FAB, HSBC and Standard Chartered. One source said it was also planning a bond sale.

Abu Dhabi Ports, which is owned by the emirate’s holding company ADQ, owns and operates 11 ports and terminals in the United Arab Emirates and Guinea.

Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings both assigned Abu Dhabi Ports an A+ rating on Thursday.

Issuers in the Gulf have been taking advantage of low rates to raise debt as the region emerges from an economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and last year’s oil price plunge.

Read more: Abu Dhabi Ports becomes logistics hub for distribution, storage of COVID-19 vaccines

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Choice of COVID-19 vaccine could determine where people allowed to travel Choice of COVID-19 vaccine could determine where people allowed to travel
Pregnant women in Saudi Arabia can take COVID-19 vaccine: Health Ministry  Pregnant women in Saudi Arabia can take COVID-19 vaccine: Health Ministry 
Top Content
US close to declaring Lebanon a ‘paralyzed’ and ‘failed state’: Sources US close to declaring Lebanon a ‘paralyzed’ and ‘failed state’: Sources
Israel examining heart inflammation cases in people who received Pfizer COVID-19 shot Israel examining heart inflammation cases in people who received Pfizer COVID-19 shot
Saudi Arabia sends oxygen to India amid hospital shortage, surge in COVID-19 cases  Saudi Arabia sends oxygen to India amid hospital shortage, surge in COVID-19 cases 
Choice of COVID-19 vaccine could determine where people allowed to travel Choice of COVID-19 vaccine could determine where people allowed to travel
Leaked audio: Iran’s Zarif offers to ‘fix’ plane downing, says has ‘zero’ policy role Leaked audio: Iran’s Zarif offers to ‘fix’ plane downing, says has ‘zero’ policy role
US to provide COVID-19 vaccine components, medical supplies to virus-hit India US to provide COVID-19 vaccine components, medical supplies to virus-hit India
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More