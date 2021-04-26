.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi National Bank posts 20 percent rise in quarterly profit

A Saudi broker monitors the stock market at the Arab National Bank in the Saudi capital Riyadh. (File photo: AFP)
A Saudi broker monitors the stock market at the Arab National Bank in the Saudi capital Riyadh. (File photo: AFP)

Saudi National Bank posts 20 percent rise in quarterly profit

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Dubai

Published: Updated:

Saudi National Bank (SNB), the country’s biggest lender, posted a 20.3 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Monday with lower impairments and higher fees, in a sign that the economy has been recovering from last year’s pandemic lockdowns.

SNB reported a net profit of 3.4 billion riyals ($907 million) for the quarter that ended on March 31, up from 2.8 billion riyals in the same period a year earlier.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

EFG Hermes had forecast a net profit of 3.9 billion riyals.

The Saudi bank said total operating income increased by 8.8 percent mainly due to higher net special commission income, investment related income and higher fees from banking services.

SNB was created after the merger of Saudi Arabia’s biggest lender National Commercial Bank and Samba Financial Group.

Rating agency Moody’s said this month the merger would increase the group’s resilience against current operating environment pressures on the back of moderate oil prices, spread of coronavirus and reduced government spending.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s Al Rajhi Bank reports 40.1pct rise in Q1 net profit

Top lender Saudi National Bank’s gains boost Saudi shares

NCB and Samba launches Saudi National Bank in region’s largest banking merger

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Choice of COVID-19 vaccine could determine where people allowed to travel Choice of COVID-19 vaccine could determine where people allowed to travel
Pregnant women in Saudi Arabia can take COVID-19 vaccine: Health Ministry  Pregnant women in Saudi Arabia can take COVID-19 vaccine: Health Ministry 
Top Content
US close to declaring Lebanon a ‘paralyzed’ and ‘failed state’: Sources US close to declaring Lebanon a ‘paralyzed’ and ‘failed state’: Sources
Israel examining heart inflammation cases in people who received Pfizer COVID-19 shot Israel examining heart inflammation cases in people who received Pfizer COVID-19 shot
Turkish government remains silent on deportation of Iranian woman Turkish government remains silent on deportation of Iranian woman
US to provide COVID-19 vaccine components, medical supplies to virus-hit India US to provide COVID-19 vaccine components, medical supplies to virus-hit India
Leaked audio: Iran’s Zarif offers to ‘fix’ plane downing, says has ‘zero’ policy role Leaked audio: Iran’s Zarif offers to ‘fix’ plane downing, says has ‘zero’ policy role
Analyst: Rocket engine test likely caused blast in Israel Analyst: Rocket engine test likely caused blast in Israel
Before you go
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Explore More