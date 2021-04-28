.
Biden unveils reversal of Trump tax cuts for most wealthy

President Biden speaks during a listening session with Georgia Asian American and Pacific Islander community leaders at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia on March 19, 2021. (AFP)

AFP, Washington

US President Joe Biden wants to reverse his predecessor Donald Trump’s tax cuts for the wealthy to pay for a huge middle class families spending plan, senior administration officials said Wednesday.

Biden will use his speech to a joint session of Congress to unveil the $1.8 trillion American Families Plan, funded by ending Trump’s tax cuts and closing loopholes used by the most wealthy to escape paying their share, officials said.

“The president will be proposing a set of measures to make sure the wealthiest Americans pay the taxes that they owe, while also ensuring that no one making less than $400,000 a year will see their taxes go up,” one official, who asked not to be identified, told reporters.

