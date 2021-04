Dubai International Airport handled 5.75 million passengers in the first quarter, a 67.8 percent fall compared to the same period last year before the pandemic crippled global travel, operator Dubai Airports said on Wednesday.

Over two million of those passengers traveled in March, it said. The airport handled 550,811 tons of cargo, representing a 3.2 percent year-on-year increase.