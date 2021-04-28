.
Saudi Tadawul Group appoints JP Morgan, Citi, NCB Capital for IPO

This picture taken December 12, 2019 shows a view of the sign showing the logo of Saudi Arabia's Stock Exchange Market (Tadawul) bourse in the capital Riyadh. (Reuters)
With a market capitalization of $2.5 trillion, Tadawul is the Arab world’s largest stock exchange. (File photo: Reuters)

Saudi Tadawul Group appoints JP Morgan, Citi, NCB Capital for IPO

Reuters

Saudi Tadawul Group, the owner and operator of the country’s stock market, said on Wednesday it appointed JP Morgan, Citigroup and the securities arm of Saudi National Bank for its initial public offering.

Tadawul said the public share sale will allow it to expand and strengthen its position globally. The deal is part of efforts by Saudi Arabia to diversify its economy.

With a market capitalization of $2.5 trillion, Tadawul is the Arab world’s largest stock exchange.

Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange has converted itself into a holding company and will be renamed Saudi Tadawul Group ahead of the listing this year, Group Chief Executive Khalid al-Hussan said previously.

The group will have four subsidiaries -- its bourse Saudi Exchange, securities clearing and depository businesses and technology services.

Read more: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul converts into holding company ahead of IPO this year

