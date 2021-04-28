.
.
.
.
Language

Starbucks returns to sales growth in its fiscal Q2

A private security guard checks the body temperature of a customer outside a Starbucks coffee shop, as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Reuters)
A private security guard checks the body temperature of a customer outside a Starbucks coffee shop, as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Reuters)

Starbucks returns to sales growth in its fiscal Q2

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

After four straight quarters of sales declines, Starbucks returned to growth in the January-March period.

The Seattle-based coffee giant said Tuesday its sales rose 11 percent to $6.7 billion in the quarter. That was just shy of Wall Street’s forecast revenue of $6.78 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Our second quarter results demonstrated impressive momentum in the business with full sales recovery in the US,” Starbucks President and CEO Kevin Johnson said.

Starbucks said its global same-store sales — or sales at stores open at least a year — jumped 15 percent, their first increase in a year. In China, same-store sales rocketed up 91 percent in the quarter, reflecting a recovery from last year’s store closures. US same-store sales rose 9 percent, compared to a 3 percent decline in the same period last year.

While Starbucks saw a 4 percent decline in store visits globally, those who came in spent more money, the company said. That has been a trend throughout the pandemic as customers’ usual patterns were disrupted. Starbucks is seeing fewer morning commuters grabbing a single coffee, but is seeing more orders for snacks and frothy drinks when families visit in the afternoon.

Starbucks said its net income more than doubled to $659.4 million, or 56 cents per share. Excluding one-time items, the company earned 62 cents per share, well above the 53 cents Wall Street forecast.

Starbucks raised its financial guidance for the 2021 fiscal year. The company now expects revenue in the range of $28.5 billion to $29.3 billion, up from $28 billion to $29 billion previously. It also expects adjusted full-year earnings of $2.90 to $3 per share, up from $2.70 to $2.90.

Starbucks shares dropped 1 percent to $114.45 in after-market trading Tuesday.

Read more:

Portugal’s COVID-19 state of emergency to end Friday

Egypt archeologists unearth 110 ancient tombs in Nile Delta

White House says it’s considering intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Explosive-laden boat off Yanbu Port in Saudi Arabia destroyed: Defense ministry Explosive-laden boat off Yanbu Port in Saudi Arabia destroyed: Defense ministry
Top 5 most popular used cars being bought during Ramadan Top 5 most popular used cars being bought during Ramadan
Top Content
Explosive-laden boat off Yanbu Port in Saudi Arabia destroyed: Defense ministry Explosive-laden boat off Yanbu Port in Saudi Arabia destroyed: Defense ministry
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman gives television interview Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman gives television interview
Saudi Arabia records 1,045 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths Saudi Arabia records 1,045 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths
Israel intercepts a ‘Hezbollah drone’ that crossed from Lebanon Israel intercepts a ‘Hezbollah drone’ that crossed from Lebanon
Spain confirms two journalists killed after Burkina Faso ambush Spain confirms two journalists killed after Burkina Faso ambush
Biden’s first 100 days: COVID-19, jobs, foreign policy, immigration, guns and dogs Biden’s first 100 days: COVID-19, jobs, foreign policy, immigration, guns and dogs
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More