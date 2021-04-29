.
Turkish economic confidence falls 5.1 percent in April

A money changer counts Turkish lira banknotes at a currency exchange office in Istanbul, Turkey August 2, 2018. (File photo: Reuters)
Economy

Reuters, Ankara

Turkey’s economic confidence index fell 5.1 percent month-on-month in April to 93.9 points, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Thursday, as new restrictions were imposed to tackle a surge in coronavirus cases.

The index, which points to an optimistic outlook when above 100 and pessimistic when below, hit a record low last year before recovering as coronavirus measures were eased in the summer.

It dipped again in November when new curfews and curbs on business were imposed, and stood at 98.9 points in February. The index was last above 100 points in March 2018.

