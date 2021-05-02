Saudi minister says 1000 companies have been established in the entertainment sector

The Saudi Minister of Tourism and Head of the Quality of Life Program within the Saudi Vision 2030, Ahmed Al-Khatib, said that the vision aimed to “improve the lifestyle in the Kingdom’s cities” by raising the attractiveness of living in cities, by focusing on sports, entertainment and tourism facilities.

Al-Khatib stated that the program the Quality of Life Program within the Saudi Vision 2030 has a budget of more than 60 billion riyals ($16 billion), and 17 different sectors are linked to it.

Al-Khatib added that Saudi Arabia will host many sporting events, such as the Spanish and Italian Super, Dakar Rally, Formula E and others.

The minister added that he is optimistic about the resumption of activities after handling the coronavirus pandemic.

He added that the vision and its programs contributed to paving the way for the establishment of 1000 small and medium companies in the entertainment sector in the Kingdom.

Al-Khatib discussed the launch of the tourist visa, adding that the Kingdom has issued 450 thousand visas for visitors from outside Saudi Arabia within 3 months before the on-set of the coronavirus pandemic.

Al-Khatib made his comments during a dialog session held with 4 ministers responsible for the vision programs on Saturday evening with the media, on the 5-year passage of Saudi Vision 2030, which constituted a new era in economic construction.

The session was attended by Minister of Health Tawfiq al-Rabiah, Minister of Finance Muhammad al-Jadaan, and Adviser at the Royal Court, Muhammad al-Tuwaijri.

