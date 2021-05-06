Qatar’s emir ‘exempts’ finance minister from his role as minister: Statement

Qatar’s emir “exempts” Finance Minister Ali Shareef al-Emadi from his position as minister, according to a statement.

Qatar’s public prosecutor had ordered the arrest of the finance minister, state-run media reported on Thursday, to question him over alleged abuse of power and misuse of public funds in the energy-rich state.

The Qatar News Agency did not provide other details about the investigation, and the nature of the case against Ali Sharif al-Emadi, who had served finance minister since 2013, was not immediately clear.

- Developing