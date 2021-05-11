.
Abu Dhabi Executive Council sets up council to review free zone regulations

General view of the Abu Dhabi city is seen from observation deck of Emirates Towers in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, December 23, 2018. (Reuters)
General view of the Abu Dhabi city is seen from observation deck of Emirates Towers in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Reuters)

N.P. Krishna Kumar, Al Arabiya English

The Executive Council of Abu Dhabi on Tuesday issued a resolution establishing the Free Zones Council under the chairmanship of Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED).

The Free Zones Council will be responsible for reviewing the regulatory legislation for each free zone in Abu Dhabi emirate.

The members will include one member from each of the free zones’ operational entities across the emirate.

The council will review the regulatory legislation of each free zone across the Abu Dhabi emirate, propose general policies for free zones and submit them to the Executive Council, to create an integrated database for the affairs of free zones in coordination with relevant entities.

Based on the resolution, the Free Zones Council will conduct research related to free zones’ operational affairs, propose suitable solutions to develop and support free zones, and coordinate with entities within free zones to exchange knowledge, experience, expertise, and practices.

The Council will start by establishing a system to conduct its meetings and vote on decisions.

All free zones’ operational entities are to commit to cooperating with the Council and to providing all required information and data related to the authorizations of the Council, including the policies and strategic plans for each free zone, in order to establish the overall policy for Abu Dhabi’s free zones.

