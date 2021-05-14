Amazon adds 10,000 UK jobs after US hiring spree

US e-commerce giant Amazon announced Friday that it will create more than 10,000 new jobs in Britain, a day after a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic.

The expansion, equivalent to one fifth of its UK workforce, will take its total staff in the country to more than 55,000 by the end of this year.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The announcement came one day after Amazon revealed plans to add 75,000 jobs in the US and Canada.

“We’re creating thousands of good jobs across the UK from a diverse range of roles with excellent pay and benefits,” said Amazon’s UK Country Manager John Boumphrey in the statement.

Read more:

Amazon to hire 75,000 workers, offers $100 extra for COVID-19 vaccination proof

Amazon blocked 10 billion phony listings in counterfeit crackdown last year

Bezos sells $2.4 bln of Amazon stock, bringing weekly shares sold to about $5 bln