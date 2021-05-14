.
Amazon adds 10,000 UK jobs after US hiring spree

The logo of Amazon is pictured inside the company’s office in Bengaluru, India. (Reuters)
AFP, London

US e-commerce giant Amazon announced Friday that it will create more than 10,000 new jobs in Britain, a day after a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic.

The expansion, equivalent to one fifth of its UK workforce, will take its total staff in the country to more than 55,000 by the end of this year.

The announcement came one day after Amazon revealed plans to add 75,000 jobs in the US and Canada.

“We’re creating thousands of good jobs across the UK from a diverse range of roles with excellent pay and benefits,” said Amazon’s UK Country Manager John Boumphrey in the statement.

