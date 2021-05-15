.
.
.
.
Language

UAE attracts foreign investments of $20 billion in 2020

A general view of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (File Photo: Reuters)
A general view of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (File Photo: Reuters)

UAE attracts foreign investments of $20 billion in 2020

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the United Arab Emirates rose to $19.88 billion in 2020, up 44.2 percent from the previous year, the government said on Saturday.

Contributing to this figure were large deals carried out by the state-run Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC), state news agency WAM said, without giving any further details.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Economy minister Abdullah al-Marri said the UAE would move forward with initiatives to increase the efficiency of the business environment, strengthen investor confidence, increase opportunities in priority sectors, and unify efforts to improve competitiveness at local and federal levels.

Read more:

UAE’s ADNOC L&S acquires two new Very Large Crude Carriers

UAE economy to grow 2.5 pct in 2021 after shrinking 5.8 pct last year: Central Bank

Liquidity in UAE banking sector returns to pre-COVID levels

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
White House tells Israel safety of reporters ‘paramount responsibility’ White House tells Israel safety of reporters ‘paramount responsibility’
Israel army kills 10 members of same family in air strike on Gaza: Medics Israel army kills 10 members of same family in air strike on Gaza: Medics
Top Content
Israel fired 450 missiles at Gaza within 40 minutes overnight: Spokesman Israel fired 450 missiles at Gaza within 40 minutes overnight: Spokesman
Three rockets fired at Israel from Syria Three rockets fired at Israel from Syria
Saudi Arabia’s FM condemns Israel’s ‘illegal practices’ in call with Palestinian FM Saudi Arabia’s FM condemns Israel’s ‘illegal practices’ in call with Palestinian FM
UAE’s FM expresses ‘grave concern’ over escalation of violence in Israel, Palestine UAE’s FM expresses ‘grave concern’ over escalation of violence in Israel, Palestine
Lebanese youth killed by Israeli fire on border after trying to cross security fence Lebanese youth killed by Israeli fire on border after trying to cross security fence
Israel army kills 10 members of same family in air strike on Gaza: Medics Israel army kills 10 members of same family in air strike on Gaza: Medics
Before you go
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Explore More