UAE attracts foreign investments of $20 billion in 2020

Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the United Arab Emirates rose to $19.88 billion in 2020, up 44.2 percent from the previous year, the government said on Saturday.
Contributing to this figure were large deals carried out by the state-run Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC), state news agency WAM said, without giving any further details.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Economy minister Abdullah al-Marri said the UAE would move forward with initiatives to increase the efficiency of the business environment, strengthen investor confidence, increase opportunities in priority sectors, and unify efforts to improve competitiveness at local and federal levels.
Read more:
UAE’s ADNOC L&S acquires two new Very Large Crude Carriers
UAE economy to grow 2.5 pct in 2021 after shrinking 5.8 pct last year: Central Bank
- OCI confirms potential Abu Dhabi listing for fertilizer joint venture with ADNOC
- UAE’s ADNOC L&S acquires two new Very Large Crude Carriers
- Dubai’s ruler approves AED30 bln for industrial sector SMEs to bolster economy
- As coronavirus hits global economy, foreign investment in Dubai plunges 74 pct
- UAE announces ten-year plan to double industrial output, bolster post-COVID economy