Emirates could swap Boeing 777x for smaller Dreamliners, chairman says

An Emirates plane on the runway. (Twitter, @Emirates)

Reuters

Emirates could swap some of its order for 126 Boeing 777X jets for smaller 787 Dreamliners as part of a sweeping review of its future fleet requirements, its chairman said on Monday.

“We are assessing our fleet requirement as we speak,” Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum told reporters in Dubai at the Arabian Travel Market exhibition.

During 2019 airshow, Emirates unveiled a $9 billion order for 30 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, paving the way for a 16 percent reduction in orders for the delayed 777X airliner to 126 aircraft following intense last-minute talks.

