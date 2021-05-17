France to grant Sudan $1.5 bln bridge loan

.
An exterior view of the building of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), with the IMG logo, is seen in Washington, DC. (AFP)
Reuters, Paris 

Published: Updated:

France will grant a $1.5 billion bridge loan to clear Sudan’s arrears to the International Monetary Fund, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday.

“President Macron will confirm later today that France will provide the 1.5 billion dollars bridge loan to clear Sudan’s arrears to the IMF”, Le Maire said at a conference in Paris.

-Developing

