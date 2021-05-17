France to grant Sudan $1.5 bln bridge loan

France will grant a $1.5 billion bridge loan to clear Sudan’s arrears to the International Monetary Fund, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday.

“President Macron will confirm later today that France will provide the 1.5 billion dollars bridge loan to clear Sudan’s arrears to the IMF”, Le Maire said at a conference in Paris.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

-Developing

Read more:

IMF announces financing plan aimed at Sudan debt relief

Saudi Arabia pushes Sudan for sweeping debt restructuring

UN revises global economic forecast, predicts 5.4 pct growth in 2021