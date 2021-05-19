Tunisia has no intention of requesting foreign debt rescheduling: Finance minister
Tunisia’s financial situation is critical, but the government has no intention of requesting a rescheduling of its foreign debt, Finance Minister Ali Kooli said on Wednesday.
Tunisia has started talks with the IMF about a financial assistance package.
Kooli said negotiations were also under way with other potential lenders, including Qatar, to help finance the state budget.
