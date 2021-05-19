.
Tunisia has no intention of requesting foreign debt rescheduling: Finance minister

Tunisia's Finance Minister Ali Kooli attends an interview with Reuters in Tunis, Tunisia. (File photo: Reuters)
Tunisia’s Finance Minister Ali Kooli attends an interview with Reuters in Tunis, Tunisia. (File photo: Reuters)

Tunisia has no intention of requesting foreign debt rescheduling: Finance minister

Reuters, Tunis

Tunisia’s financial situation is critical, but the government has no intention of requesting a rescheduling of its foreign debt, Finance Minister Ali Kooli said on Wednesday.

Tunisia has started talks with the IMF about a financial assistance package.

Kooli said negotiations were also under way with other potential lenders, including Qatar, to help finance the state budget.

Read more: Tunisia’s economy minister expects to conclude agreement with IMF within three months

