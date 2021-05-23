Dubai shares gain most in Gulf as real estate rallies

Dubai’s benchmark stock index advanced the most among Gulf peers as real estate shares extended gains.

The Dubai Financial Market General Index rose as much as 1.7 percent, up for a fifth day in its longest winning streak since March.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The sub-index tracking Dubai-based real estate shares climbed as much as 2.7 percent on Sunday, reaching the highest level since November 2019.

Those shares are trading higher amid a residential property price rally Morgan Stanley sees lasting for years.

Vaccinations are “helping a lot the reopening theme from an investment case perspective, particularly in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia,” Ali El Adou, head of asset management at Daman Investments in Dubai, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

The UAE has one of the highest inoculation rates globally.

“We’re still bullish, in terms of that theme, especially when we’re now talking about malls, real estate, airlines, logistics, so we’re still focusing on that,” he said.

Meanwhile, gauges in Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Egypt and Israel notched gains while those in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain were little changed. Qatari and Omani shares declined.

Read more:

Oil demand is recovering, but industry remains cautious, says Baker Hughes chief

UAE MoF signs MoU with Dubai SME to support entrepreneurs and small businesses

Amended UAE Commercial Companies Law allows 100 pct foreign ownership from June 1