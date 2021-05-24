.
.
.
.
Language

G7 is close to agreement on taxation of world’s largest companies, reports FT

G7 Foreign Ministers in London, UK. (AFP)
G7 Foreign Ministers in London, UK. (AFP)

G7 is close to agreement on taxation of world’s largest companies, reports FT

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, London

Published: Updated:

Group of Seven countries are close to reaching agreement on the corporate taxation of multinationals, clearing the way for a global deal later in the
year, the Financial Times reported.

After the United States agreed to accept a minimum rate of at least 15 percent, France, Germany and Italy said the new proposal was a good basis for sealing an international deal by July.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A G7 deal could be agreed as early as Friday after progress was made among top officials in recent days, the FT said.

“The world is closer than ever before to a global minimum tax,” US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on May 22.

“Great to hear the positive reception to our proposal,” he said on Twitter. “This is what it looks like to lead the world to end the race to the bottom.”

Nearly 140 countries aim to reach broad agreement this summer to rework rules for taxing multinational groups and big technology companies, such as Alphabet Inc and Facebook Inc.

Read more: G7 supports extension of G20 debt freeze, calls for reforms to address ‘shortcomings’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia’s Seera Group readies itself for influx of international travelers Saudi Arabia’s Seera Group readies itself for influx of international travelers
Abu Dhabi adds six countries to travel green list including US, Germany Abu Dhabi adds six countries to travel green list including US, Germany
Top Content
Rare protests in Oman over jobs draw massive police response Rare protests in Oman over jobs draw massive police response
Ethiopia denounces US move to restrict visas over Tigray war Ethiopia denounces US move to restrict visas over Tigray war
Corpse found in dinosaur statue after man fell in trying to grab dropped phone: Media Corpse found in dinosaur statue after man fell in trying to grab dropped phone: Media
White House says it hopes WHO COVID-19 investigation can be more transparent White House says it hopes WHO COVID-19 investigation can be more transparent
President Biden condemns attacks on Jewish communities as ‘despicable’ President Biden condemns attacks on Jewish communities as ‘despicable’
Saudi Arabia records 1,157 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths in 24 hours Saudi Arabia records 1,157 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths in 24 hours
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More