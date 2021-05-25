.
.
.
.
Language

Air Arabia CEO says hopes Belarus interception incident is ‘one-off’ for industry

Adel Abdullah al-Ali, Air Arabia CEO speaking at a news conference. (File photo: AP)
Adel Abdullah al-Ali, Air Arabia CEO speaking at a news conference. (File photo: AP)

Air Arabia CEO says hopes Belarus interception incident is ‘one-off’ for industry

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Dubai

Published: Updated:

The head of Middle East budget carrier Air Arabia said on Tuesday he hoped Belarus’ scrambling of a warplane to intercept a Ryanair aircraft
and arrest a dissident journalist was a one-off and would not have repercussions for the industry.

“It is an unfortunate one. I seriously hope it is a one-off and goes behind us. (It) is something that will be dealt (with by) the governments of the states that were involved,” Chief Executive Adel Ali said in an online interview with aviation consultant John Strickland.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

European Union leaders agree on Belarus sanctions after plane diversion

All civilian flights over Belarus must cease after ‘air piracy’: Senior UK lawmaker

Explainer: What was behind the Ryanair jet’s diversion to Belarus?

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia’s Seera Group readies itself for influx of international travelers Saudi Arabia’s Seera Group readies itself for influx of international travelers
Abu Dhabi adds six countries to travel green list including US, Germany Abu Dhabi adds six countries to travel green list including US, Germany
Top Content
Rare protests in Oman over jobs draw massive police response Rare protests in Oman over jobs draw massive police response
Corpse found in dinosaur statue after man fell in trying to grab dropped phone: Media Corpse found in dinosaur statue after man fell in trying to grab dropped phone: Media
White House says it hopes WHO COVID-19 investigation can be more transparent White House says it hopes WHO COVID-19 investigation can be more transparent
Lebanon’s banking sector did not collapse: Central Bank Governor Lebanon’s banking sector did not collapse: Central Bank Governor
Hezbollah military expert killed in raid in Marib: Yemeni army source Hezbollah military expert killed in raid in Marib: Yemeni army source
Military advisor to Iran’s Khamenei quits presidential race for top judge Raisi Military advisor to Iran’s Khamenei quits presidential race for top judge Raisi
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More