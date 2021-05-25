Turkey’s lira weakens beyond 8.45 against dollar

Turkey’s lira weakened some 0.7 percent on Tuesday to beyond 8.45 against dollar, its weakest in over a week.

The lira stood at 8.4350 against the dollar at 1347 GMT, after earlier weakening as much as 8.4520.

Since March 20, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made the shock decision to fire a well-respected and hawkish central bank governor, sparking a 13 percent drop in the lira.

It was the third time since mid-2019 that Erdogan had ousted the head of the central bank.

