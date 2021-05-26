Saudi oil exports in March rise to $14 billion

The value of Saudi Arabia’s oil exports in March rose by 75 percent year on year to 52.3 billion riyals ($13.95 billion), official data showed on Wednesday.

Non-oil exports increased by 42.9 percent to 22.4 billion riyals, the General Authority for Statistics said.

Crude exports accounted for 70 percent of total exports, it said.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, suffered last year as the pandemic hit energy demand.

The value of monthly oil exports however started increasing late last year and in January topped 53 billion riyals, as oil prices recovered.

China remained Saudi Arabia’s main trading partner in March, with exports to there amounting to 14.3 billion riyals and imports of 9.4 billion riyals, the statistics authority said.

The kingdom’s total export value in March was 74.7 billion riyals.

