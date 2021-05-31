.
.
.
.
Language

Egypt raises price of subsidized vegetable oil as commodity markets surge

Shoppers are seen in an aisle with subsidised vegetable oils at a government outlet in Cairo. (Reuters)
Shoppers are seen in an aisle with subsidised vegetable oils at a government outlet in Cairo. (Reuters)
Economy

Egypt raises price of subsidized vegetable oil as commodity markets surge

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Egypt has raised the price of subsidized vegetable oils by 23.5% to 21 Egyptian pounds ($1.34) per one liter bottle effective June 1 following a jump in raw material costs globally, the Supply Ministry said on Sunday.

The ministry said that global markets for raw oilseeds had recently seen a “notable increase” and that a committee would be formed to review prices every three months.

Egypt, which imports 95% of its vegetable oil needs through state buyer GASC, offers buyers a blend of soybean and sunflower oil covered by its extensive subsidy program, which also includes staples such as bread and rice.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Prices should soften a bit later on this year. Not much of a downside though and that’s why they decided to go ahead and raise prices instead of waiting for the sharp decrease that never came,” one trade source said.

Egypt oil ministry raises domestic fuel prices for first time since subsidy reform Energy Egypt oil ministry raises domestic fuel prices for first time since subsidy reform

A one-liter bottle of blended soybean and sunflower oil available to Egyptians who qualify for subsidies previously cost 17 pounds per bottle. The ministry also said there would be a new 800 ml bottle available for 17 pounds.

The new prices would allow the government to break even if not make a marginal profit, traders said. One trader said the pricing change could make private sector products more competitive.

“Bottles of pure sunflower oil or soybean oil are sold at regular supermarkets for not much higher than 21 pounds, which means consumers can opt to by them unsubsidized and use their credit to purchase other goods,” an Egyptian trader said.

More than 60 million of Egypt’s 100 million population qualify for the food subsidy program and the government has allocated 87.8 billion pounds for commodities subsidies in the financial year beginning July 1.

Egypt’s strategic supplies of vegetable oils were sufficient to last five months, the supply ministry said. At its last tender for vegetable oils, GASC bought 10,000 tonnes of sunflower oil.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Lebanon’s 2022 election facing postponement: Experts Lebanon’s 2022 election facing postponement: Experts
Saudi Arabia allows entry of travelers from countries including UAE, US Saudi Arabia allows entry of travelers from countries including UAE, US
Top Content
Iran to try jailed French tourist for spying, propaganda: Lawyer Iran to try jailed French tourist for spying, propaganda: Lawyer
Egypt’s intelligence chief to visit Palestine as FM meets Israeli counterpart Egypt’s intelligence chief to visit Palestine as FM meets Israeli counterpart
Qatar charges Kenyan migrant with taking payment to spread disinformation Qatar charges Kenyan migrant with taking payment to spread disinformation
Italy extends entry ban for India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka Italy extends entry ban for India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka
UAE reports 1,810 new COVID-19 infections, four deaths in 24 hours UAE reports 1,810 new COVID-19 infections, four deaths in 24 hours
Ethiopia rallies against US over Tigray restrictions Ethiopia rallies against US over Tigray restrictions
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More