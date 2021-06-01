.
.
.
.
Language

India’s demand seen recovering from July Quarter, says UBS economist Jain

Employees of Motherson Sumi Systems Limited, work on a car wiring assembly line inside a factory in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, India. (File photo: Reuters)
Employees of Motherson Sumi Systems Limited, work on a car wiring assembly line inside a factory in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, India. (File photo: Reuters)

India’s demand seen recovering from July Quarter, says UBS economist Jain

Followed Unfollow

Bloomberg

Published: Updated:

India’s economy is likely to see an improvement from next quarter when demand returns along with an accelerated pace of vaccination, according to UBS Securities.

“India should again see pent-up demand,” Tanvee Gupta Jain, chief India economist at UBS Securities in Mumbai, said in an interview to Bloomberg TV. “There is precautionary savings which are being built up by the households and will only unwind once they are sure that the health concerns are eased because of the vaccination being available.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Government data on Monday showed Asia’s third-largest economy had started to gain momentum in the January-March quarter before a second wave of coronavirus infections forced some parts of the country into renewed lockdowns.

The virus crisis, which overwhelmed India’s health infrastructure, has prompted economists to scale back growth estimates.

Gupta’s forecast is for the economy to grow 8.9 percent in fiscal year that began April 1. That compares with a 12.5 percent expansion seen by the International Monetary Fund in its April outlook.

“The second-half of this year should see a much stronger recovery, Jain said. “High-contact services consumption, stronger global growth and easy financing conditions are likely to support India’s growth recovery, she said.

Read more: India may need to borrow $22 bln more to pay states

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai-based Emirates airline restarts flights to Venice to increase trade, tourism Dubai-based Emirates airline restarts flights to Venice to increase trade, tourism
Is it safe to fly again? Aviation expert weighs risks during COVID-19 Is it safe to fly again? Aviation expert weighs risks during COVID-19
Top Content
Man stabbed to death in Dubai grocery store, one person arrested Man stabbed to death in Dubai grocery store, one person arrested
Video shows man punching Asian woman, New York police charge him with hate crime Video shows man punching Asian woman, New York police charge him with hate crime
The end of Iran’s current regime is only a ‘matter of time’: Exiled Iranian prince The end of Iran’s current regime is only a ‘matter of time’: Exiled Iranian prince
China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu, spreading is low risk China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu, spreading is low risk
Turkey to send Russian missile experts home in signal to US, Biden Turkey to send Russian missile experts home in signal to US, Biden
Kuwait’s crown prince, oil minister to visit Saudi Arabia Kuwait’s crown prince, oil minister to visit Saudi Arabia
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More