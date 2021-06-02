.
UK to lay out trans-Pacific trade deal plans in coming weeks: Minister

Britain’s Secretary of State of International Trade and Minister for Women and Equalities Liz Truss is seen outside Downing Street London, Britain March 17, 2020. (Reuters/Henry Nicholls)
Reuters, London

Published: Updated:

Britain will in the coming weeks publish details of its plans to join a trans-Pacific trading group, trade minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday after the group agreed to allow the United Kingdom to start the process of joining the pact.

“Excellent news that CPTPP nations have agreed (Britain’s) accession process will commence to join this dynamic free trade area of 11 countries,” Truss said on Twitter, referring to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) decision.

“We’ll present our plans to Parliament in the coming weeks before starting negotiations.”

