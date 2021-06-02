.
.
.
.
Language

Wizz Air boss criticizes Belarus overflight bar by European governments

A Wizz Air Airbus A321 flies over the oldest Hungarian bridge, the 'Lanchid' (Chain Bridge) of Danube River in Budapest on May 1, 2016 during the Budapest Air Show. (File photo: AFP)
A Wizz Air Airbus A321 flies over the oldest Hungarian bridge, the 'Lanchid' (Chain Bridge) of Danube River in Budapest during the Budapest Air Show. (File photo: AFP)
Aviation

Wizz Air boss criticizes Belarus overflight bar by European governments

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Paris

Published: Updated:

The chief executive of Wizz Air criticized European governments on Wednesday for barring flights over Belarus in response to the forced landing of a passenger plane, saying such moves made aviation “a toy of
politics”.

“I don’t think this is the right response,” Joszef Varadi told Reuters as the low-cost carrier presented its full-year results. “I don’t think aviation should be used as a means for political sanctions.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Authorities including the European Union Aviation Safety agency advised against overflying Belarus after the May 23 incident, in which a Ryanair Athens-Vilnius flight was diverted to Minsk and a travelling dissident journalist arrested.

Jozsef Varadi, Chief Executive Officer of Wizz Air poses for a photograph in London,
Jozsef Varadi, Chief Executive Officer of Wizz Air poses for a photograph in London,



“Nothing has happened that would have jeopardized flight safety or security. I don’t think anyone was unsafe for a second,” Varadi said. “It’s a political measure. This is not a safety measure.”

European airlines have cancelled services to Belarus and are skirting its airspace, leading to some cancelled Air France and Austrian Airlines Moscow flights as Russia warned of delayed clearance for alternative routes.

The overflight ban has little impact on Wizz Air, its CEO said, because its Russia flights that could be affected are currently suspended anyway due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The appropriate response to Belarus is up to politicians, he said, “but I don’t think they should be using our industry for that.”

Blurring diplomatic and safety considerations could undermine a global aviation industry already struggling to survive the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.

“This is probably the single biggest shock since the Second World War and the industry’s dealing with it, but it should not become a toy for politics.”

EU diplomats are planning to blacklist Belarusian national airline Belavia as the bloc prepares wider-ranging new economic sanctions against Minsk, diplomats said on Tuesday.

Read more:

Ireland to ask UN's ICAO to investigate Belarus grounding

Russia confirms new route for Air France flights to Moscow, avoiding Belarus airspace

Air Arabia CEO says hopes Belarus interception incident is ‘one-off’ for industry

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai-based Emirates airline restarts flights to Venice to increase trade, tourism Dubai-based Emirates airline restarts flights to Venice to increase trade, tourism
Is it safe to fly again? Aviation expert weighs risks during COVID-19 Is it safe to fly again? Aviation expert weighs risks during COVID-19
Top Content
Israel destroys Syrian army post in Golan Heights Israel destroys Syrian army post in Golan Heights
Israel sees probable link between Pfizer vaccine and myocarditis cases Israel sees probable link between Pfizer vaccine and myocarditis cases
Video shows man punching Asian woman, New York police charge him with hate crime Video shows man punching Asian woman, New York police charge him with hate crime
Turkey’s Erdogan says he will discuss tourism with UK’s PM Johnson at NATO summit Turkey’s Erdogan says he will discuss tourism with UK’s PM Johnson at NATO summit
Senator Lindsey Graham expects US to send more funds for Israel’s ‘Iron Dome’ Senator Lindsey Graham expects US to send more funds for Israel’s ‘Iron Dome’
Iran’s largest navy ship sinks in Gulf of Oman after catching fire Iran’s largest navy ship sinks in Gulf of Oman after catching fire
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More