China, US will work on issues for producers, consumers in next step: Ministry

Normal discussions between China and the United States on trade and economic fronts have resumed and both sides will work together to solve some specific issues for producers and consumers in the next step, China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday.

Ministry spokesman Gao Feng made the above comments at a regular press conference in Beijing after calls between Vice Premier Liu He and US trade representative Katherine Tai and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

