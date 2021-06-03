.
China, US will work on issues for producers, consumers in next step: Ministry

Flags of US and China are displayed at American International Chamber of Commerce (AICC)’s booth during China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing, China, May 28, 2019. (Reuters)
Reuters, Beijing

Normal discussions between China and the United States on trade and economic fronts have resumed and both sides will work together to solve some specific issues for producers and consumers in the next step, China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday.

Ministry spokesman Gao Feng made the above comments at a regular press conference in Beijing after calls between Vice Premier Liu He and US trade representative Katherine Tai and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

