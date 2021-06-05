.
.
.
.
Language

Consumer confidence declines to record low in India: RBI survey 

People walk at a crowded market amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the old quarters of Delhi, India, April 6, 2021. (File Photo: Reuters)
People walk at a crowded market amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the old quarters of Delhi, India, April 6, 2021. (File Photo: Reuters)
Economy

Consumer confidence declines to record low in India: RBI survey

Followed Unfollow

Bloomberg 

Published: Updated:

Indian consumers’ confidence is plumbing new lows, adding to a string of grim data in an economy clobbered by the world’s worst coronavirus outbreak.

The current situation index fell to a record 48.5 in May from 53.1 in March, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s consumer confidence survey, where 100 is level that divides pessimism from optimism. Respondents were also bleak about the year-ahead prospects, with the future expectations index dropping to 96.4 from 108.8 in the period under review, the RBI said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Household spending also weakened in the latest survey round, according to the RBI, which cited consumers’ concern about the economic situation and job prospects. Even essential spending was “showing signs of moderation while non-essential spending continues to contract.

That’s bad news for an economy primarily driven by consumption, with high-frequency indicators progressively showing weakness in everything from retail activity to road congestion and power demand to rising unemployment levels.

Another survey pointed to inflation expectations getting well entrenched, adding to the challenge for monetary policy makers who halted interest rate curs more than a year ago because of gains in price-growth. Sticky underlying price pressures since then have kept the rate-setters from resuming the easing, including at their latest meeting that concluded Friday.

Households’ median inflation perception for the current period jumped by 150 basis points to 10.2 percent while the inflation expectation for three months rose by 70 basis points to 10.8 percent, compared to the March 2021 survey, the RBI said. Median inflation expectations for one-year ahead also remained at an elevated level at 10.9 percent.

Read more:

Indian economy showed momentum before new, severe COVID-19 wave

India’s demand seen recovering from July Quarter, says UBS economist Jain

India’s New Delhi announces ‘very, very slow’ easing of COVID-19 lockdown

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai-based Emirates airline restarts flights to Venice to increase trade, tourism Dubai-based Emirates airline restarts flights to Venice to increase trade, tourism
Saudi’s Fashion Commission, Vogue Arabia partner to promote local fashion designers Saudi’s Fashion Commission, Vogue Arabia partner to promote local fashion designers
Top Content
UAE, Bahrain make Pfizer/BioNTech shot available to those who got Sinopharm vaccine UAE, Bahrain make Pfizer/BioNTech shot available to those who got Sinopharm vaccine
Lebanese amputee athlete breaks Guinness World Record Lebanese amputee athlete breaks Guinness World Record
Yemen fuel tanker FSO Safer could ‘explode at any moment’: Greenpeace Yemen fuel tanker FSO Safer could ‘explode at any moment’: Greenpeace
Saudi’s Fashion Commission, Vogue Arabia partner to promote local fashion designers Saudi’s Fashion Commission, Vogue Arabia partner to promote local fashion designers
Saudi Arabia draws hundreds at first Riyadh concert since COVID-19 outbreak Saudi Arabia draws hundreds at first Riyadh concert since COVID-19 outbreak
US expert Fauci calls on China to release medical records of Wuhan lab workers: FT US expert Fauci calls on China to release medical records of Wuhan lab workers: FT
Before you go
Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine proved to be safe, effective for uses - Tedros
Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine proved to be safe, effective for uses - Tedros
Explore More