.
.
.
.
Language

BoE says ‘stablecoin’ payments need same regulation as banks once it gains in use

Bank of England in the City of London on August 2, 2018. (AFP)
Bank of England in the City of London. (AFP)

BoE says ‘stablecoin’ payments need same regulation as banks once it gains in use

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, London

Published: Updated:

The Bank of England said on Monday that payments with ‘stablecoins’ -- a form of crypto-currency usually pegged to a traditional currency -- should be regulated in the same way as payments handled by banks if they start to become widely used.

The central bank also said it had made no decision yet about whether to issue its own central bank digital currency, or CBDC, a prospect dubbed ‘Britcoin’ by finance minister Rishi Sunak when he asked the BoE to look into this in April.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The prospect of stablecoins as a means of payment and the emerging propositions of CBDC have generated a host of issues,” BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said. “It is essential that we ask the difficult and pertinent questions when it comes to the future of these new forms of digital money.”

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable value relative to traditional currencies or to a commodity such as gold, to avoid the volatility that makes bitcoin and other digital tokens impractical for commerce.

If digital currencies become big enough to have an impact on financial stability, they would require greater regulation than at present, the BoE said.

“Stablecoins used as money should meet equivalent standards as those provided by commercial bank money, otherwise known as bank deposits,” the BoE said.

The BoE is among major central banks across the world revving up work on issuing digital cash, a move aimed at fending off potential threats to traditional money and to make payments systems smoother.

The People’s Bank of China is leading the charge, with the US Federal Reserve last month saying it would quicken its work on a digital dollar.

As part of Monday’s discussion paper, the BoE modelled a scenario under which a fifth of money currently held as retail deposits with British banks instead was held in new forms of digital currency.

“As a result of this potential outflow, commercial banks would have to adapt their balance sheets in response to maintain their current liquidity ratio,” the BoE said. “An increase in banks’ funding costs is assumed to increase rates on new bank lending, while some borrowers may find it cheaper to seek credit opportunities in the non-bank financial sector.”

However, the BoE concluded the overall impact on lending rates and credit provision was likely to be “relatively modest.”

Read more: Facebook open to currency-pegged stablecoins for Libra project

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries
Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts
Top Content
Amazon delivery driver arrested after video shows her beating 67-year-old woman Amazon delivery driver arrested after video shows her beating 67-year-old woman
Vaccinated people in UAE can now enjoy quarantine-free travel to Spain: Statement Vaccinated people in UAE can now enjoy quarantine-free travel to Spain: Statement
France opens investigation into personal wealth of Lebanon’s Riad Salameh France opens investigation into personal wealth of Lebanon’s Riad Salameh
Israel’s PM Netanyahu alleges election fraud, accuses rival of duplicity Israel’s PM Netanyahu alleges election fraud, accuses rival of duplicity
Two drones destroyed above base housing Americans in Iraq: Army Two drones destroyed above base housing Americans in Iraq: Army
Israeli police arrest Palestinian activist twins from East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah Israeli police arrest Palestinian activist twins from East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More