Hungary-based Wizz Air expects its summer flying to beat pre-pandemic levels

Wizz Air is likely to fly more this summer than it did pre-pandemic, said its chief executive, as European COVID-19 travel restrictions loosen.



“We are ramping up. We are seeing a less constrained environment going into peak summer and quite likely we’re going to be above our 2019 capacity in a month or two from now,” chief executive Jozsef Varadi told an online airlines event on Wednesday.

He said Wizz was already operating about 90 percent of its pre-pandemic 2019 capacity.



That puts Hungary-based Wizz, which has an eastern European focus, ahead of many other European airlines which are operating less than half their pre-pandemic capacity.

